Op-Ed: Europe is stockpiling critical minerals. Wonderful. Can anyone actually use them?

There is something tremendously comforting about a warehouse. You can photograph it, measure it, put a ribbon across the entrance and invite a commissioner to cut it. If you fill it with enough material, you can even announce that Europe has become more secure. A functioning industrial supply chain is rather less obliging. It insists on factories, skills, equipment, investment and, most inconveniently, the ability to turn one thing into another.

Brussels is now moving to build strategic reserves of critical raw materials through RESourceEU. Given Europe’s exposure to export restrictions, geopolitical disruption and concentrated supply chains, this is a sensible development. Frankly, it’s overdue.

But before we start congratulating ourselves on the size of the pile, might I ask an awkward question? What, exactly, are we buying? Because securing a mineral and securing the ability to use that mineral are two entirely different achievements. Confusing them could leave Europe with a magnificent collection of strategically important rocks and precisely the same industrial dependencies it had before.

A warehouse full of the wrong stuff

Consider tungsten. It matters enormously to cutting tools, industrial machinery and defence. Excellent! Let’s stockpile tungsten, then.

Except tungsten concentrate is not ammonium paratungstate. Neither is tungsten powder, nor tungsten carbide. They occupy different stages of a processing chain and are not interchangeable simply because the word tungsten appears on the paperwork. Suppose Europe buys a splendid reserve of concentrate. The tonnage looks impressive. The procurement department has excelled itself. There may even be a commemorative photograph.

Then a crisis interrupts access to the overseas facilities needed to convert the concentrate into industrial products. European manufacturers ask for the material they can actually use, and we proudly direct them to a building full of something they cannot. That’s more storage arrangement than it is resilience. Rare earths are no different. Mixed concentrate, separated oxides, metals and magnet alloys are not four varieties of the same product. They serve different functions and require different processing capabilities. A magnet manufacturer cannot solve a shortage of suitable inputs by being handed a bag of mixed concentrate and encouraged to show initiative.

Of course, buying more advanced products presents a different problem. They may be immediately useful, but if they come from the same concentrated processing networks, the dependency has not disappeared. Europe has simply bought itself time. Whilst that time certainly has value, it would be a mistake to confuse it with a cure.

The trouble with buying things is that it’s easier than building them

The Critical Raw Materials Act sets a 2030 benchmark for EU processing capacity equivalent to at least 40% of annual strategic raw material consumption. RESourceEU’s December 2025 action plan brings stockpiling and joint purchasing together with investment support and supply diversification. On paper, splendid, but in practice, these ambitions could pull in rather different directions.

Imagine two proposals land on a procurement official’s desk. One offers refined material from an established overseas producer, available relatively soon. The other would help establish processing capacity in Europe, involving permits, financing, construction, commissioning and the usual succession of expensive surprises.

Now tell that official their performance will be judged by price, delivery speed and tonnes acquired. Which proposal do you suppose will win? I honestly wouldn’t blame the official. We’ve designed a system in which buying today’s material may look like success, while building tomorrow’s resilience looks suspiciously like a delay. This is why strategic stockpiling cannot be treated as a shopping list with a flag attached. Procurement is industrial policy, whether Brussels chooses to recognise it or not.

To be fair, overseas purchasing need not undermine domestic investment. Properly structured reserves could create reliable demand, underpin long-term offtake and help finance European processing facilities. But that requires design, not wishful thinking. Europe’s buying power should strengthen its building power, otherwise, we’ll have prepared beautifully for the next shortage and done remarkably little about the one after it.

Partners, not convenient places from which to extract things

There is also the small matter of the rest of the world. The EU has strategic raw materials partnership with countries including Zambia, Namibia and Chile. These are meant to support more secure supply chains and sustainable development. A very fine objective, provided we remember that the partner countries have objectives too.

Zambia wants more beneficiation and domestic value addition. Namibia has restricted exports of certain unprocessed minerals to encourage local processing. Neither country is especially eager to remain a picturesque source of raw material while someone else captures the industrial value. And why should they be?

Europe sometimes talks as though supply-chain security requires every useful processing facility to stand within the EU’s borders. It doesn’t. Security requires reliable, diversified capabilities across the chain, supported by stable relationships and realistic logistics.

Suppose European investment helps develop processing in Zambia, another refining route in a different partner country, and downstream manufacturing within Europe. That could provide substantially more resilience than buying raw materials from five countries and sending all five shipments to the same processing hub elsewhere.

We are very fond of diversifying where minerals are dug up. We ought to show a similar enthusiasm for diversifying where they become useful. And if Europe’s procurement commitments help partners build industries of their own, that is not an act of charity. It is a rather intelligent form of self-interest.

An old battery is not a new battery

Then we have recycling, another subject on which policy announcements can move considerably faster than physical materials. Europe already has critical metals in industrial scrap, electronic equipment, batteries and other end-of-life products. This is a resource worth recovering. But collecting an object containing a metal is not the same as recovering that metal to a specification with which somebody can manufacture.

A warehouse full of spent batteries is not a reserve of battery-grade lithium, nickel and cobalt. It is a warehouse full of spent batteries. It might seem semantic, but chemistry is notoriously indifferent to political enthusiasm.

Nor can these materials necessarily move wherever we please. Depending on their classification and composition, secondary streams may be subject to waste shipment controls, notifications and restrictions. Those rules serve legitimate environmental purposes, and are not inherently obstacles that should simply be removed. The answer is to understand how collection, legal movement, recovery, refining and industrial use fit together before counting a secondary material as strategically available.

So you see, ore and waste are governed through different policy pathways, yet both ultimately depend on the same practical question: can we get from the material we have to the product industry needs, when it needs it?

Weaponise the wallet

Europe has something more powerful than a warehouse, it has enormous collective purchasing power. Perhaps it ought to use it for something more imaginative than winning an international trolley dash.

Rather than judging contracts only by price, volume and delivery, the EU could ask what each purchase does for long-term resilience. Does it diversify processing? Support new refining capacity? Underpin recycling infrastructure? Create a commercially credible alternative when an existing route fails?

For some materials, procurement could be linked to European processing projects. For others, long-term offtake agreements, joint ventures or purchasing commitments could support facilities in partner countries. Where legally and commercially suitable, targeted value-addition conditions might make sense.

Not a splendid, one-size-fits-all bureaucratic rule demanding that every mineral be treated identically. A tungsten chain may need conversion capacity. A rare-earth chain may need separation or magnet manufacturing. Different bottlenecks require different solutions. This should not be controversial, although one never quite knows. Every major purchasing decision should therefore answer two questions:

what material are we securing now, and what capability are we helping create for later? If the answer to the second is ‘nothing whatsoever’, we should at least have the decency to admit we’re buying insurance, not independence.

A stockpile is not a strategy

To judge a strategic reserve by tonnage alone is rather like judging a hospital by the number of beds it owns, without checking whether it has doctors, electricity or a functioning operating theatre. An impressive inventory, certainly. A less impressive outcome when somebody actually needs help.

Buying time is perfectly sensible, if we use it to build something. The Critical Raw Materials Act and RESourceEU give Europe a framework for doing so. The challenge is making procurement, processing investment, recycling and international partnerships work as one system rather than four separate administrative triumphs. Because the nightmare is not that Europe’s strategic stockpile will be empty, but that it will be gloriously, expensively and impeccably full, whilst the factories sit in silence.

Dr. Nicholas Vafeas is the Founder and Director of BluMelt Mineral Consulting Limited, an independent consultancy specialising in critical mineral intelligence, resource assurance and investment de-risking.

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