This week, leaders, CEOs, CTOs and CIOs are converging in Cape Town at Africa Tech Festival to discuss the technological and communications complexities faced by businesses across the continent. The annual event highlights a simple, unavoidable fact: while Africa is a single continent, it is not one market.

There is good reason that businesses, particularly international ones, are optimistic about Africa’s connectivity and digital potential, says Réan van Niekerk, Metacom Founder and Executive Chairman. According to the GSMA’s Mobile Economy Africa report, mobile technologies and services contributed $240 billion to Africa’s economy last year. This contribution is forecast to reach $290 billion by 2030, with 4G, 5G and AI expected to drive much of that growth.

The continent boasts one of the world’s youngest populations, which the Broadband Commission’s State of Broadband in Africa 2025 report has identified as an important driver of future digital demand. This is true not just for smart devices, but also for e-commerce, mobile payments, education and AI-powered products and services.

A large potential customer base, rising demand for data and the prospect of long-term revenue growth make the continent highly attractive to large businesses and investors.

‘’But while international entrants may be tempted to think of Africa as a single market, in practice doing so is akin to conflating Germany, France and Poland,’’ says van Niekerk.

Similarly, across Africa, each country has its own logistical challenges and cultural uniqueness.

Regulatory compliance is another reason Africa cannot be treated as a single market. Many countries require certain types of data, particularly financial and other sensitive information, to be stored and processed within their borders. For a business operating across several markets, that complicates something as basic as how network traffic is routed from one country to another. Each jurisdiction sets its own rules: South Africa has POPIA, Nigeria has the Nigeria Data Protection Act of 2023, and Kenya has its Data Protection Act of 2019, enforced by the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

Furthermore, telecoms regulation varies. Each country has its own regulator and licensing rules, such as the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

Tax adds another layer of complexity. Cross-border service fees can attract withholding tax at rates that differ from country to country, which affects how services are priced and how contracts are structured.

There are also cultural differences to navigate, with each country having its nuances when it comes to doing business, stresses van Niekerk. ‘’Just as Johannesburg and Cape Town are famous for moving at different speeds, the pace of business varies from South Africa to North and West Africa too.

While Gauteng mirrors London and New York to an extent, with a more transactional and direct approach to business, along with a stricter adherence to deadlines, and with business transactions moving at a faster clip, this isn’t necessarily the same in Egypt, Morocco or Senegal.

There, relationship and rapport building is given greater priority, where trust is earned over time before closing a transaction,’’ he says.

This means that developing personal relationships can be paramount, and prior networking is an essential part of doing business in the future. Whereas for others, the strength of the offering can become a larger factor in closing a business deal.

Countries across Africa also differ in their approach to how decisions are made. Whereas some operate from a top-down hierarchy, others reach consensus on a decision collectively.

In hierarchical organisations, sign-off sits with senior executives, so it can take longer than in organisations where deals are concluded by middle management.

Businesses hoping to expand across the continent need to consider that what takes weeks in one country may take months in another, with differing layers of bureaucracy to manage. ‘’As a consequence, in our 25 years of experience, serving more than 25 countries across the continent, we have learnt that each country and region requires its own focused strategy,’’ van Niekerk notes.

And then there are also the operational differences that providers seeking to expand across the continent need to take into account.

‘’When a customer’s branch in Johannesburg experiences an outage, the problem may be relatively easy to get to and to fix. But when a branch in a remote location in another country goes offline, fixing the problem may entail a six-hour drive from the nearest airport in a four-wheel drive to reach the customer,’’ elaborates van Niekerk.

In addition, the fault could involve the local access provider, a power problem, a fibre break, a cross-border link or an equipment issue.

A factor that should not be underestimated is how complicated juggling multiple agreements can be. Serving a multitude of regions in Africa isn’t just about offering best-of-breed technology solutions. Equally important is having solid relationships.

‘’Metacom’s approach to doing business across Africa hasn’t been to own fibre or towers. Rather, it has been, and continues to be, integrating a range of providers, from those offering fibre and GSM networks, to those that supply short-wave radio and satellite, while building secure, virtual private networks for each client.

That is why, over our quarter century in business, I have witnessed firsthand the enduring importance of building and maintaining strong partnerships with customers and contractors who can implement and support our products,’’ he explains.

When it comes to communications, what all countries and businesses have in common is the need for secure, reliable connectivity that they can stake their business continuity on. Each needs to know that, in the event of something going down, reliable customer service is at hand.

‘’The environments differ, but at Metacom, one common thread is our commitment to provide reliable, consistent and excellent services to our customers, no matter where they are located geographically,’’ van Niekerk stresses.

For those organisations that understand that expanding into Africa is neither simple nor easy, the opportunities are abundant. The continent still needs greater connectivity and digital services, and offers a vibrant population deserving of all that digital services can bring. That makes investing in understanding Africa’s nuances and differences well worth the effort.

Réan van Niekerk is the founder and executive chairman of Metacom that manages networks in over 25 countries in Africa.



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