OPAS: A Game-Changer in Post Covid-19 Landscape

PORTLAND, Ore., May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We believe that it's safe to say that Covid-19 will likely be one of the defining events of 2021, and it will further have implications that will keep surfacing for years to come.

The situation is drastically changing, and the amount of people that are deemed safe to gather in a place has reduced from thousands to hundreds to ten. Movie theaters, bars, restaurants, and gyms in most major cities are shutting down. And that's not all; many office workers are facing new challenges that involve working from home.

Post Covid-19 and the changing trends of online shopping

People are coming to terms with the realities of the post-Covid-19 world, and they understand how difficult it will be for things to go back to normal. To say that we're living in an unprecedented time feels like an understatement.

One of the main responses we've seen to how people are approaching this period of uncertainty and isolation is in severe overnight changes to their shopping behaviors, and that's not all; the latest travel restrictions have also stopped person-to-person exchanges. From bulk buying to online shopping, people are changing what they're buying how and when.

Amid this uncertainty, OPAS has emerged as a one-stop shop for all your shopping needs, no matter where you're living in the world.

What can OPAS do for you?

The post-Covid-19 landscape doesn't leave much room for international shipping. The main reason for this is the new healthcare regulations. Stores that are operating on a smaller scale don't have the personnel or experience needed to handle post-Covid-19 international shipping.

OPAS will make sure that you get what you want, no matter where you live. Shopping from the US amid the pandemic has never been easier, thanks to OPAS. OPAS will provide you your own US address so your purchases can get shipped there. Once you have everything you want in your virtual mailbox, you can easily log into your account and request to have your items shipped to your original address in your native country.

No Sales Tax? YES – OPAS can do that for you

Almost every package forwarding company will charge you Sales Tax. Therefore, on every purchase, you will be charged sales tax. OPAS can get you your favorite products without having to pay any sales tax. How is that possible? OPAS is located in the state of Oregon, which has NO SALES TAX. So any product that you've shipped to your OPAS address will have no sales tax. This will allow you to save almost 7% to 10% on your purchases compared to other package forwarding companies.

OPAS has emerged as a game-changer for industries and individuals who aren't willing to compromise on the things they want. OPAS will hand pack each of your products, making sure that they will stay in perfect shape when it reaches your doorstep.

SOURCE OPAS