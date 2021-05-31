OPAS Much More Than Just a Package Forwarding Company

PORTLAND, Ore., May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you ever tried purchasing stuff from an online US website and found out that they won't ship to your country? We know it sucks, but we're here to tell you that there's a solution to this problem.

We all know about those upsetting shipping restrictions on Bust Buy, Amazon, Ulta, eBay, and many others like it. They have payment as well as shipping restrictions for people who are buying from them outside of the US.

What's the solution?

You need a company that gives you a USA address that the online store supports and sign up for an account. As soon as your account is active, you can shop at your desired store and get your product(s) shipped to your new US address. Once your product is delivered to the US address, the service provider will ship your product to your actual address in your own country. But, is there such a company that offers this service?

Enter OPAS

OPAS has been leading the package and mail forwarding industry for more than 30 thirty years. People often think of OPAS as a mere package forwarding company, but that's not true at all. OPAS connects you with your favorite brands and trends all over the world. You don't necessarily have to live in America to enjoy the life and products you want; OPAS allows you to shop your heart out from anywhere in the world.

What makes OPAS different than other package forwarding companies?

OPAS offers the most personal touch and detailed service for customers' unique needs. They serve a wide range of customers, whether they be individuals who are interested in the latest electronic devices or trendy clothes or entrepreneurs who are ready to purchase in-demand supplies for their own customers from the US.

Below are some of the reason why you should choose OPAS as your reliable shipping partner

No signup fee

No sign up free or no monthly membership fee. Pay only when you ship; cancel anytime you want.

Tax-free shopping

OPAS gives you a US address in Oregon, where there is no state sales tax. U.S. sales tax is around 7%-10%, so you'll be saving a lot of money on every purchase.

Reduce your shipping cost by consolidating your purchases

OPAS has a professional team of packing experts that will repack all your purchases into a single box, which will allow you to save money on international shipping. OPAS also offers free storage of packages for 30 days, which gives you enough time to bring in different purchases so you can save money.

No hidden charges

OPAS keeps its service rates simple and easy to understand. You will never be charged with hidden charges.

Personal care of every product

OPAS's expert repackaging team hand-packs your purchased products. Each shipment receives the utmost personal care and attention. Your shipment is packed as compactly as possible while ensuring it arrives safely and free from damage.

OPAS is allowing people to enjoy the life they want, no matter where they live. All you need is to sign up for their service, buy the US products from any US website, have it shipped to your OPAS address, and then just request OPAS to ship your packages to you in your home country.

