Official Payments Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1JSB5 / ISIN: US67623R1068
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30.10.2026 11:25:13
OPay Prices IPO At $19 Per ADS
(RTTNews) - Digital financial services company OPay (OPAY) Friday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 16 million American Depositary Shares at $19 per share.
The company said its ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 30 under the ticker symbol 'OPAY'.
OPay said it has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.4 million ADSs to cover over-allotments.
The offering is expected to close on November 2, subject to customary closing conditions, the company said.
Citigroup Global Markets, Deutsche Bank AG's Hong Kong branch and Standard Bank of South Africa are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.
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