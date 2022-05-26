OpConnect Selected for AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator

Transportation accounts for 27% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions so electrifying transportation is a critical component of sustainable cities.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpConnect is proud to announce that it was selected as one of the innovative startups chosen to participate in the AWS Sustainable Cities Accelerator to help cities address sustainability challenges. OpConnect is one of 12 companies selected from hundreds of applications representing 19 countries, by a panel of experts from AWS, Freshwater Advisors, and the Public Spend Forum. Transportation accounts for 27% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and a large percentage of these emissions occur within cities, so electrifying transportation is a critical component of sustainable cities.

AWS launched the Sustainable Cities Accelerator program in March to help address the crucial need for innovation and collaborative solutions to address global climate and clean tech challenges. The program is delivered along with Freshwater Advisors, a national innovation consultancy and venture catalyst, and Public Spend Forum, a market intelligence platform connecting government buyers with innovation.

As a leading technology platform for smart fleet, multi-family and workplace EV charging, OpConnect is thrilled to have this opportunity to collaborate with AWS customers, industry leaders, and members of AWS Partner Network (APN) looking for sustainable solutions to accelerate the decarbonization of transportation. This year to date, OpConnect has announced deployment projects totaling a backlog of over 1,400 EV charging ports with a variety of fleet and multi-family customers.

Responding to the global climate crisis will require innovation and collaboration across industries, governments, startups, and global corporations. From energy transformation, to mobility and transportation, to the built world, to the circular economy—clean tech investment and innovation is surging. Over six weeks, OpConnect will be virtually connected with AWS customers, digging deeper into their current challenges to learn how our innovations in EV charging can be part of the solution.

The culmination of this program will be the AWS Sustainable Cities Demo Day, where the startups will showcase their technology in person at the Evergreen Climate Innovations Co_Invest Day. Register to join the Evergreen Climate Innovations Co_Invest Day in person.

