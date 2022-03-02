|
Open Banking Fintech Koxa Announces Caroline Broder as Newest Board Member
NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koxa Corp today announced that Caroline Broder has been appointed to the company's board of directors.
Caroline joins Koxa's co-founders Camellia George and Conner Mulvee, as well as Dr. Delano McFarlane, as the company's fourth board member.
Caroline is a Principal at Crosslink Capital, where she focuses on investments in enterprise software and financial technology. Caroline previously worked in data and analytics at Lyft and at Parthenon-EY, where she worked with private equity and corporate clients in the technology sector.
Koxa CEO Conner Mulvee said, "We are ecstatic to have Caroline on Team Koxa as both a board member and investor. She understands our vision, shares our values, and has already been incredibly helpful in our go-to-market strategy."
Caroline commented, "I look forward to continuing to partner with Camellia and Conner and the rest of the Koxa team. They are a deeply product-centric team that is purpose-built to solve a massive gap in open banking.Their mission to increase inclusivity in fintech – especially among women in technical roles – is unique and of great importance to me."
Koxa's platform is currently integrated with 3 of the top 5 US banks, and the company continues to build its network of banks and ERPs.
About Koxa
Koxa is a fintech API platform that connects ERPs and accounting software — like NetSuite, Workday, Microsoft Dynamics GP — to corporate bank accounts. Koxa partners with banks to extend the functionality of a bank's online treasury portal directly into the user's accounting software.
Koxa is proud to be a Pending B Corp.
Visit koxa.io for more information.
