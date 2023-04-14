|
14.04.2023 11:00:00
Open source FerretDB offers ‘drop-in replacement’ for MongoDB
FerretDB, described by its creators as a “truly open source MongoDB alternative,” has arrived as a 1.0 production release, with “all the essential features capable of running document database workloads.”Offered under the Apache 2.0 license, FerretDB is an open source proxy that translates MongoDB 6.0+ wire protocol queries to SQL, using PostgreSQL as the database engine. The technology is intended to bring MongoDB database tasks back to “open source roots,” the company, FerretDB Inc., said on April 11.FerretDB enables PostgreSQL and other database back ends to run MongoDB workloads. Tigris also is supported as a back end, while work is ongoing to support SAP HANA and SQLite. Instructions on getting started with FerretDB can be found on GitHub.To read this article in full, please click here
