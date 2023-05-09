Open Unveils New Mindfulness Studio in Venice, California

Perspective-shifting Breathwork, Meditation, and Fitness classes alongside Hot + Cold therapy on Venice Beach's famous Market Street

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open , the app that's sweeping the wellness industry, today announced the opening of their flagship location in Venice Beach, California. The mindfulness studio is proving what they set out to do: make the benefits of the present moment accessible to all.

"Open is committed to creating a mindfulness ecosystem inclusive of the many ways we can practice toward wellbeing," said Open CEO & Co-founder Raed Khawaja. "This expression will continue our pursuit to create community around a way of life."

The Open Method™ combines contemplative practice, nervous system regulation, and mindful fitness to master mind and body. The space will offer their signature Breath + Sound™, daily fitness, meditation, and breathwork classes alongside a dry sauna and cold plunge. Music has been intentionally curated to amplify the physiological impact of each experience.

Located on historic Market Street, the studio mixes the best of light, sound, and space. With Raed as the Creative Director, the concept was brought to life in partnership with internationally-recognized, award-winning architecture studio Leong Leong and climate leader and award-winning architect David Hertz . Strategically designed for adaptive re-use with sustainable materials and renewable energy in mind, the space is a technologically-powered immersive experience for body, mind, and community.

Since launching in 2018, Open set out to build a mindfulness ecosystem to meet people where they are–anytime, anywhere–online or in person, at any level. The mixed-modality approach is rooted in the science of transforming the brain and training the body for longevity.

"We know, for a body to perform well for a long time it must: have a strong heart, lungs, and vascular system; have muscles that move well and can withstand stress and load; sturdy bones that move through a healthy range of motion; and a resilient mind capable of returning swiftly to baseline after stress," commented Raed. "We design through the intelligence of fitness – cardiovascular conditioning, strength, power, mobility, and recovery – with the wisdom of mindfulness."

Each class is built to explore your edge. Deliberately complementary, the blend of experiences will deliver optimal health and well-being.

Open is committed to creating a home in Los Angeles for the awe-inspiring experiences they have spent the last five years developing. They have brought its Breath + Sound™ experience to legendary spaces (Coachella, Public Records) and cities across the globe (New York, Melbourne, Miami, Austin, San Francisco and more). Their industry-leading music programming includes partnerships with grammy-nominated artists like KAYTRANADA, Blood Orange, and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

To Open is to become alive. Visit the studio at 57 Market Street, Venice, CA 90291. For additional information on studio hours, classes, and membership options, visit o-p-e-n.com and follow on Instagram + TikTok for daily inspiration.

About Open:

Open is a mindfulness studio. A space to become alive through breathwork, meditation, movement, and sound.

The Open Method™ is rooted in the science of transforming the brain and training the body for longevity. As the creators of Breath + Sound™ with an app that's sweeping the wellness industry, Open is proving what they set out to do: make the benefits of the present moment accessible to all.

Practice on the Open app and in-person at the LA studio.

o-p-e-n.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-unveils-new-mindfulness-studio-in-venice-california-301819139.html

SOURCE Open