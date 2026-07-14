Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
|
14.07.2026 21:00:00
OpenAI and Anthropic Are Developing Their Own Custom AI Chips: Here Are the Stocks That Could Benefit The Most
OpenAI and Anthropic have made incredible advances in the capabilities and implementation of artificial intelligence over the last few years. Now, they're turning their attention to the hardware used to train and run their large language models.Both companies are reportedly developing custom AI accelerators, which can offer better performance per dollar for specific processes than off-the-shelf solutions like Nvidia's GPUs. Both companies are looking to rapidly expand their compute capacity while reducing the cost per token for using their AI services to keep growing. More custom silicon solutions could mitigate supply chain constraints while reducing costs.The leading AI labs could spend huge sums of cash on their custom chips. Here are the companies that could benefit most.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Anthropic
|
10.07.26
|Meta-Aktie im Plus: KI-Rennen mit OpenAI und Anthropic nimmt Fahrt auf (finanzen.at)
|
06.07.26
|Why OpenAI and Anthropic may struggle to float (Financial Times)
|
06.07.26
|Why OpenAI and Anthropic may struggle to float (Financial Times)
|
03.07.26
|Anthropic geht an die Börse: Was Investoren zur geplanten Erstnotiz wissen sollten (finanzen.at)
|
03.07.26
|FirstFT: 130mn Americans placed under extreme heat warning (Financial Times)
|
03.07.26