OpenAI Billionaire Sam Altman Has Invested in These 4 Tech Stocks. Which Is the Best Buy Now?

There may be no more important business leader these days than OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.Altman's company kicked off the artificial intelligence (AI) boom with the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, and since then it's remained at the cutting edge of generative artificial intelligence.It's received an estimated $13 billion in investments from Microsoft and forged a close partnership with the tech giant, powering AI on products like Azure, Github, and Office. OpenAI has also continued to impress with its own products such as Dall-E, a text-to-image generator, and Sora, a text-to-video generator, in addition to ChatGPT.