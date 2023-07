OpenAI Co-Founder Ilya Sutskever Says There's No Way to Prevent AI From "Going Rogue." Here's Elon Musk's Solution.

Artificial intelligence (AI) could transform the way the world works. In some ways, this could be positive. For example, AI already is helping researchers more quickly screen molecules for new drugs. This could lead to better treatments -- and faster development of them. AI also can help many workers save time on certain tasks -- and devote their time to more rewarding ones.But AI may have a dark side. And even some of the industry's top players are worried about it. Ilya Sutskever, co-founder of AI research lab OpenAI, is one of them. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief Elon Musk also has something to say about AI. Musk, another OpenAI co-founder, says there's a way to counter the risks. Let's find out more -- and what that could mean for AI investing.In an OpenAI blog post, Sutskever said that right now we don't have any way of stopping a superintelligent AI from "going rogue." That's a big problem -- and it could put the brakes on the technology's development and even scare away investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel