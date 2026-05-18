Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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19.05.2026 00:20:55
OpenAI Considers Legal Action Against Apple Over ChatGPT Integration
(RTTNews) - OpenAI is looking into its legal options against Apple Inc. (AAPL) after the integration of ChatGPT into Apple devices didn't boost visibility and subscriptions as hoped.
Reports suggest that OpenAI had high expectations for the partnership announced in 2024, thinking it could bring in billions by incorporating ChatGPT into Siri and Apple's visual intelligence tools.
However, they're frustrated that users have to specifically ask for ChatGPT, and it's not highlighted enough, which is likely hurting adoption and affecting their brand.
The company is currently consulting with an external law firm to weigh its options, which might include a breach-of-contract claim, though any potential action will probably be delayed until after OpenAI's ongoing legal disputes with Elon Musk are resolved.
Apple, on its end, has its own worries regarding OpenAI—like privacy concerns and the collaboration with ex-Apple designer Jony Ive on new AI hardware.
Even with the rising tensions, it seems both parties are still willing to find a way to work things out without heading to court.
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14.05.26
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Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|05.05.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.04.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|255,30
|-1,26%
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