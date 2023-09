OpenAI Discusses Share Sale: Potential $90B Valuation Signals AI Industry Growth

Artificial intelligence (AI) firm OpenAI is reportedly discussing a share sale with investors, which could catapult its valuation to $90 billion. That’s a sharp rise from its earlier valuation this year, showcasing a threefold increase.What Happened: As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), which owns a 49% stake in the startup, is banking on revenues of $1 billion this year. The AI firm also has ambitious plans to rake in billions more by 2024. OpenAI’s primary revenue model revolves around charging users for access to a premium version of ChatGPT and licensing its AI bot’s large language models to businesses.The ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel