OpenAI Founder Launches Eyeball-Scanning Cryptocurrency

The AI hype generated by Chat-GPT has given Sam Altman the Midas touch. How did that story end again?Worldcoin, a new cryptocurrency cofounded by Altman, launched on Monday. It had a robust first day of trading, with investors clamoring to join a venture associated with the success of OpenAI via Altman -- and that's despite the fact that Worldcoin cannot yet operate in the US and requires people to physically scan their eyeballs to use it. Still, investors wouldn't go for a patently absurd token just because it's associated with a famous tech CEO, right?