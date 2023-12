OpenAI in Turmoil: Why Alphabet and Amazon Could Be the Big Winners

It has been a year since ChatGPT emerged on the scene. OpenAI, the company behind the popular chatbot, has become a household name, and tech giant Microsoft invested billions into the business, giving it an advantage over Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which appear to be lagging behind when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI).But could the recent turmoil at OpenAI change that? Here's why Alphabet and Amazon may have a lot to gain from OpenAI's recent high-profile drama.OpenAI fired its CEO, Sam Altman, earlier this month, only to end up bringing him back after facing a lot of bad press. The reversal also came after hundreds of its employees threatened to quit over the firing. It's still unclear what the reason for the firing was. And while the company will likely try to downplay the risks, the damage done may be enough to convince customers that they should consider rival products for greater stability.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel