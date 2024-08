OpenAI Is Launching a Search Engine, but Don't Sell Your Alphabet (Google) Stock Just Yet

OpenAI is the developer of ChatGPT, an online chatbot powered by artificial intelligence (AI). It's capable of instantly generating text, images, videos, and computer code on command, and it's recognized as an industry leader -- including by Microsoft, which agreed to invest $10 billion in the start-up last year.Last week, OpenAI announced plans to launch an internet search engine called SearchGPT, which will use its AI models to pull live, up-to-date information from the internet in response to users' queries. It will compete directly with Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search, which has dominated the internet search industry for more than two decades.But I don't think investors should rush to sell their Alphabet stock on this news. Here's why OpenAI will find it very hard to beat the tech giant.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool