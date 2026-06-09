Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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09.06.2026 19:27:03
OpenAI Just Filed for an IPO After Anthropic Beat It to the Punch. Here's What That Means for the AI Investing Race.
One week after artificial intelligence company Anthropic filed for a confidential IPO, its biggest competitor tossed its own hat into the ring. OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, announced on June 8 that it has also filed a Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission -- the first step toward an initial public offering that would allow the company to offer shares in the stock market.These two companies have a lot of history. OpenAI is the older of the two, embracing a mission to “ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity” and promoting a full-stack consumer ecosystem that controls every layer of the user experience. Anthropic, meanwhile, was founded by former OpenAI executives in 2021 and emphasizes “reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems” with stronger safeguards and more predictable outcomes. Anthropic may be the bigger of the two right now, but it’s close -- after raising $65 billion in May, it has a valuation of $965 billion. OpenAI’s most recent valuation was in March, following a fundraising round that brought in $122 billion. It finished that round with a valuation of $852 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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