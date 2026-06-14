OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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14.06.2026 13:45:00
OpenAI Just Launched a Robotics Division. Should Tesla Investors Be Worried?
ChatGPT parent company OpenAI is looking beyond the virtual world and eying the real one.That's the takeaway from OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman's recent post on X, anyway. As part of his call for artificial intelligence (AI) engineers, Altman said the company is looking for "engineers to help us program and manufacture robots that are useful for society." No interpretation needed.The question is: What does this mean for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which in January suggested it could be selling autonomous humanoid robot assistants -- called Optimus -- by the end of next year?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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