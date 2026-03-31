OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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31.03.2026 15:20:00
OpenAI Just Pulled the Plug on Sora. Is This AI Stock the Biggest Winner?
When the public first got a glimpse of Sora, OpenAI's text-to-video generative AI model, some saw the disruptive potential immediately.Tyler Perry, the blockbuster Hollywood director, said he was pausing an $800 million expansion on his studios in Atlanta. Perry told The Hollywood Reporter back in February 2024, "All of that is currently and indefinitely on hold because of Sora and what I'm seeing. I had gotten word over the last year or so that this was coming, but I had no idea until I saw recently the demonstrations of what it's able to do. It's shocking to me." Perry predicted that Sora, which could generate high-quality cinematic video, would touch every corner of the industry. Instead, two years after that auspicious beginning, OpenAI is retiring Sora, sending it to the dustbin of once-promising tech products that weren't meant to be.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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