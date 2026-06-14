OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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14.06.2026 12:30:00
OpenAI Just Took the First Step Toward Its IPO. Here's How to Invest in the Stock Now.
This year is set to be the biggest year for initial public offerings (IPOs) in history. We've already seen a handful of big offerings so far, most notably Space Exploration Technologies, known as SpaceX, which came to market at a $1.77 trillion valuation. But that could be just the first of three mega-artificial intelligence (AI) companies making their market debuts this year.One of those was OpenAI, which took the first steps toward its IPO, confidentially filing its registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 8. But the company warned that the actual IPO date could sometime well in the future. "We have not decided on timing yet; it may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company," the company said in a blog post announcing the filing.But investors looking to gain exposure to the leading AI lab don't have to wait for the IPO. There are several options to add it to your portfolio today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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