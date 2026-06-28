OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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29.06.2026 01:10:00
OpenAI Reportedly Considers Delaying Its IPO. Should You Worry About AI Stocks?
This year has been a massive one for initial public offerings in the tech space, from Cerebras Systems' operation in May to Space Exploration Technologies' IPO early this month. Cerebras, raising $5.5 billion, was the biggest year-to-date -- and then SpaceX, raising $75 billion, completed the world's largest. (That number increased to more than $85 billion after SpaceX's underwriters exercised an overallotment option.) Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) lab behind the Claude model, and OpenAI, known for ChatGPT, each filed confidentially for IPOs in recent weeks, too, allowing investors to imagine operations for them at some point this year. Still, these players didn't announce potential dates or further details.And now, the latest news suggests OpenAI's operation may come later than investors were expecting. OpenAI is considering whether it should delay its IPO until next year in order to have a better chance of attaining a $1 trillion valuation, according to The New York Times. Should this move prompt you to worry about AI stocks? Let's find out. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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