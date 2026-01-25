NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
25.01.2026 10:01:00
OpenAI Stock vs. Anthropic Stock: Which Nvidia-Backed AI Start-up Would Be the Best IPO Stock to Buy in 2026?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) chips and systems are the foundation of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) account for more than 80% of AI accelerator sales, and its full-stack strategy -- meaning it combines its GPUs with adjacent data center hardware and software tools -- gives the company a durable competitive advantage.At present, owning shares of Nvidia is one way (albeit an indirect method) for investors to get exposure to OpenAI and Anthropic. Both AI start-ups work closely with the chipmaker.However, OpenAI and Anthropic could hold initial public offerings (IPOs) as early as this year, which means investors may soon get direct exposure. Here is why I think OpenAI is the more attractive potential IPO stock based on the latest valuations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!