24.01.2022 17:30:35
Opendoor Has Now Plunged Below Its SPAC Price -- What Is Behind the Decline?
The stock market was having a volatile day on Monday, with all three major market indices posting major declines. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 benchmark index was down by more than 2% on the day and is now officially in correction territory, down more than 10% from its high point.Real estate technology company Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) was a big underperformer. The iBuying leader was down by 11% for the day and has now reached a fresh all-time low.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
