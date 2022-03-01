OpenGov Earns Four Customer Service Stevie Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our nation's cities, counties, and state agencies, has been honored with four Stevie ® Awards for Sales & Customer Service . OpenGov is being recognized for its world-class customer service in the following categories:

Gold Award for Technology Contact Center of the Year

Silver Award for Technology Customer Service Team of the Year - Recovery Situation

Silver Award for Technology Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year

Bronze Award for Computer Software Customer Service Department of the Year

"We are honored to be recognized for diligently serving our customers."

"We are honored to be recognized for diligently serving our customers," said OpenGov Vice President of Support Michael McDermand. "Our mission is powering more effective and accountable government, and improving the customer experience when seeking support is essential to serving that mission. These awards highlight the outstanding work of our support team and commitment to our customers."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are widely considered the world's premier business awards. Previous winners include Cisco, T-Mobile, IBM, DHL, and Mailchimp. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined based on the scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide across eight specialized judging committees.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

For more details on the Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, CLICK HERE .

About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in providing our nation's state agencies and local governments with modern cloud software to help power more effective and accountable government. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, financial, and community development needs of the public sector, OpenGov solutions help our more than 1,000 customers plan effectively, increase efficiency, and improve engagement through better collaboration and transparency.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Steph Beer

Director of Communications

sbeer@opengov.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opengov-earns-four-customer-service-stevie-awards-301492502.html

SOURCE OpenGov