18.10.2023 22:15:00

OPENLANE to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

OPENLANE (PRNewsfoto/KAR)

OPENLANE will also host an earnings conference call and webcast following the release on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by OPENLANE Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly and Chief Financial Officer Brad Lakhia. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-833-634-2155 and asking to join the OPENLANE call. A live webcast will be available at the investor relations section of corporate.openlane.com.

Following the call, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the investor relations section of corporate.openlane.com for a limited time.

OPENLANE Contacts


Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Laurie Dippold

Mike Eliason

(317) 468-3900

(317) 249-4559

laurie.dippold@openlane.com

mike.eliason@openlane.com

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. The company's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers around the globe. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, the company has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest company news, visit corporate.openlane.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/openlane-to-announce-third-quarter-2023-earnings-301961065.html

SOURCE OPENLANE

