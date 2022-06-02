Openreach is failing to connect me

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The first engineer said he had to wait until the weekend to get access to a box in the road. Then he forgot to come backI am a 75-year-old pensioner and have been cut off from broadband and landline since I moved into my new home in February. I’ve unsuccessfully tried to sign up with two internet service providers (ISPs), after my original provider was unable to connect me, and both blamed Openreach for a cabling issue at the local exchange. The previous owner had no issues with their service. I live alone and, as the mobile phone signal is poor, I feel very isolated.SM, Banwell, North SomersetOpenreach’s response makes dismal reading. It told me that the technician it initially dispatched to connect your line needed access to a footway box in the middle of the road and decided to wait until the weekend, when there was less traffic. He forgot to return and so the order was cancelled. The good news is that Openreach found an alternative overhead connection; the bad is that before that could happen the order was again cancelled due to a “systems error”. And that’s where you were left until the advice site Broadbandsavvy.com referred you to me. Within 48 hours of my contact, Openreach dispatched a new technician who told you there was no problem with the connection and got your landline up and running. Your broadband was sorted a few days later. Continue reading...