Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
02.06.2022 08:00:32
Openreach is failing to connect me
The first engineer said he had to wait until the weekend to get access to a box in the road. Then he forgot to come backI am a 75-year-old pensioner and have been cut off from broadband and landline since I moved into my new home in February. I’ve unsuccessfully tried to sign up with two internet service providers (ISPs), after my original provider was unable to connect me, and both blamed Openreach for a cabling issue at the local exchange. The previous owner had no issues with their service. I live alone and, as the mobile phone signal is poor, I feel very isolated.SM, Banwell, North SomersetOpenreach’s response makes dismal reading. It told me that the technician it initially dispatched to connect your line needed access to a footway box in the middle of the road and decided to wait until the weekend, when there was less traffic. He forgot to return and so the order was cancelled. The good news is that Openreach found an alternative overhead connection; the bad is that before that could happen the order was again cancelled due to a “systems error”. And that’s where you were left until the advice site Broadbandsavvy.com referred you to me. Within 48 hours of my contact, Openreach dispatched a new technician who told you there was no problem with the connection and got your landline up and running. Your broadband was sorted a few days later. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IFCI International Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IFCI International Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: Dow startet schwächer -- ATX stärker -- DAX zurückhaltend -- Japans Börse schlussendlich fester
An der Wall Street ist die Stimmung getrübt. Der ATX zieht am Freitag an, wogegen sich der deutsche DAX wenig verändert. In Japan legte der Nikkei merklich zu, während in Shanghai und Honkong wegen eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt wurde.