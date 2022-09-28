OpenText and Solarity Initiate Strategic Partnership

Industry leaders collaborate to enhance transmission, analysis, and integration of healthcare data

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solarity and OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) have announced a strategic partnership to offer a secure information exchange solution to healthcare providers and payers. The partnership brings together Solarity's intelligent automation platform for clinical data and the OpenText suite of digital fax products to enable physicians to make more informed clinical decisions faster.

Solarity's intelligent automation engine, which quickly and accurately identifies and analyzes all patient data regardless of source or format, will process the documents received via OpenText secure document delivery solutions and automatically transmit the critical data to hospital and health system electronic health records (EHRs).

The OpenText OnDemand Messaging (ODM) group, part of the company's Digital Experience (DX) portfolio, is the largest digital fax service provider in healthcare. With OpenText's modern fax solutions such as RightFax , RightFax Connect , Fax2Mail and RightFax Managed Services , users can trust their fax tools to work for them with the ability to control incoming documents and create an organized, rules-driven process for routing and managing time-sensitive materials.

Working in concert, these two solutions will allow for a smooth, secured, and uninterrupted flow of data. Traditionally, this faxed data has been manually added to EHRs, or in many cases has not been added at all because of the effort required. Now together, Solarity and OpenText are making it possible to identify and analyze all patient data, revolutionizing healthcare delivery, and mitigating costs, all while improving patient outcomes. This collaboration will help physicians make more informed clinical decisions faster with highly customized reporting capabilities.

"Given the leading role we each play in our market sectors, partnering with OpenText offers significant combined value. It will enable healthcare institutions to quickly and accurately unlock critical data that patients and providers can rely on," said Andrew Fehlman, CEO of Solarity. "Together, we will help healthcare institutions simplify and enhance their vital clinical, administrative, and payment processes, all while empowering life-changing care."

OpenText digital fax solutions scale with healthcare networks as they grow and support seamless updates as technology transforms. It drives timely and reliable exchange of prescriptions, referrals, and other medical records that are an integral component of patient care. Healthcare systems streamline and speed document processes by fax enabling EHRs and email applications. They also realize cost efficiencies through centralized, virtual management.

"At OpenText, we recognize the increasing pressure healthcare organizations are facing to improve their processes and boost efficiency in order to remain competitive and profitable," said Muhi Majzoub, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "Working with Solarity enables OpenText to provide a secure, flexible, and comprehensive solution that helps healthcare organizations meet the challenge of dealing with the enormous amount of data produced while caring for patients."

The seamless API integration between OpenText and Solarity is scheduled to be released by December of 2022. Solarity will be taking part in OpenText World 2022 in Las Vegas from October 4 – 6, showcasing the innovative partnership between the companies.

About Solarity:

Eighty percent of healthcare data is underutilized—Solarity is changing that! Our intelligent automation engine quickly and accurately identifies and analyzes all patient data, no matter its source or format. Solarity replaces the labor intensive, error prone, manual work needed to make clinical information accessible and usable within your electronic health record for unique physician workflows. The result? Faster, more informed clinical decisions for physicians and better outcomes for patients. Solarity continues to revolutionize healthcare delivery, mitigate costs, and improve patient outcomes.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

