VerifyMe Aktie
WKN DE: A42N56 / ISIN: US92346X3052
|
19.10.2026 07:34:56
OpenWorld To Acquire Blocksight For Tokenization Programs Of Up To $1.13 Bln
(RTTNews) - OpenWorld, Inc. (OPNW), a technology-powered digital assets and blockchain innovation company, announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire Blocksight Holdings Co.
The acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions.
The proposed financing programs remain subject to due diligence, definitive agreements and other applicable conditions.
The company said Blocksight's AI agents are expected to automate deal structuring, asset verification, investor onboarding, daily reporting and investment servicing through its OpenWorld Enterprise platform.
The acquisition is expected to support its proposed tokenized financing programs of up to $1 billion with Meridian and up to $130 million with BeyondAI.
The proposed BeyondAI transaction involves financing backed by eligible intellectual property, including patents and software rights.
The proposed Meridian program aims to fund a distributed AI computing network powered by residential solar energy and battery storage, with an initial deployment planned for 10,000 homes.
The company said Blocksight's co-founders, Patrick Kim and Peter Hong, are expected to join OpenWorld after the acquisition closes.
OpenWorld closed trading 7.32% lesser at $2.6600 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock traded 16.17% higher at $3.0900.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VerifyMe Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu VerifyMe Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VerifyMe Inc Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX rutscht zum Wochenstart ab -- DAX beendet Handel ebenfalls schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Verlusten. Schwach präsentierte sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt. An der Wall Street ging es uneinheitlich zu. Unterschiedlich zeigten sich die größten Märkte in Fernost zum Wochenstart.