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16.09.2026 23:00:02

Opera's 2026 Outlook: AI-Enhanced Browser Suite Scales High-Monetization User Base

Picture the person who needs a browser to be more than a simple gateway to the web--someone who demands a gaming-optimized interface or an AI-integrated workspace that feels less like a legacy application and more like a productivity engine.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) serves that niche. By pivoting from broad user growth to a high-revenue-per-user strategy, it has transformed itself into a leaner, more profitable platform. The stock currently trades at $18.58 as of Sept. 16, 2026, and despite a 6% decline over the past year, it has delivered strong operational results as it scales its AI-enhanced suite.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Opera an overall Superscore of 78 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

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BASE, Inc. Registered Shs 339,00 0,89% BASE, Inc. Registered Shs
Scales Corporation Ltd 3,34 3,09% Scales Corporation Ltd

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