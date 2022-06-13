Operating Models to Power Continuous Transformation the Focus of ISG Event in London

To compete in a fast-changing digital world, enterprises must move away from large-scale technology programs and embrace continuous digital transformation, say experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, appearing at the upcoming ISG Digital Business Summit.

The two-day event, June 21–22, at the Park Plaza Victoria London hotel, will focus on reimagining business planning around a series of outcomes, instead of a business case; optimizing business models, organizations and partner ecosystems to support agility, and prioritizing investments that improve digital experiences.

"Digital transformations are moving from large-scale programs toward continuous transformation. There's no start and no end, just a series of ongoing moves in rapid response to changing market conditions,” said Ola Chowning, partner, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions, and host of the ISG Digital Business Summit. ”Enterprises must prioritize agility, adaptability and resiliency as they adopt innovative solutions and technologies that both disrupt and elevate their businesses.”

On day one of the event, David Mattin, founder of New World, Same Humans, will explore four tech-fueled trends for the 2020s that will provide opportunities to innovate while addressing fundamental human needs. Mattin is a recognized expert on trends, technology and social change, as well as the author of "Trend-Driven Innovation: Beat Accelerating Customer Expectations.”

Also on day one, Samantha Fanning, head of digital experience at University College London, will deliver a featured presentation on using insight to design, engineer and integrate a new employee experience platform using low-code solutions and enterprise-level technology.

Day two will feature a panel discussion on how enterprises can emulate venture capital in technology investments. Panelists include Rodrigo Abdalla, chairman of Vistage Portugal, a CEO coaching and peer advisory organization; Joe Schorge, managing partner at Isomer Capital, and Ray Ingram, advisory board member at Giants' Shoulders Capital.

ISG experts will present insights and analysis on topics ranging from enabling a data-driven enterprise, to cloud financial management, the impact of cognitive and AI technologies on customer experience, technology-driven sustainability, agile finance, investment and budgeting and more.

"As enterprises lay the groundwork for a customer journey that delivers value across digital and physical experiences, they should address transformation as an evolution rather than a revolution,” Chowning said. "The expectation that technology and business vision will change and expand over time enables enterprises to act quickly and harvest cost savings along the way that can be reinvested in this continuous cycle of change.”

The ISG Digital Business Summit is sponsored by Accenture, NTT DATA, Tech Mahindra, UST, Zensar, Accolite Digital, Quinnox, WNS, Brillio, FTP Deutschland and Allganize. CIOInsights, CIOReview, RetailWire, The Technology Business Management (TBM) Council and The AI Journal are media sponsors.

Additional information and event registration are available on the event website.

