Operation Smile Launches "Thank You" Campaign to Express Gratitude to its Medical Volunteers and all Medical Professionals on the Frontlines of the U.S. Coronavirus Fight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "As a family medicine doctor this is what I'm trained to do. We're trained to help people from birth to death. We have the skills to help and we're doing our very best for patients in Seattle during this pandemic," said Lin.

To thank Lin, as well as all Operation Smile medical volunteers and medical professionals on the frontlines of the Coronavirus fight, Operation Smile is launching a "Thank You" campaign.

"This is a way to express gratitude to our incredible volunteers across the U.S. and all those in the healthcare field. We thank them for their dedication and bravery. They are the ones who are working relentlessly to help save lives during this global health crisis," said Kathy Magee, a former nurse and Co-Founder of Operation Smile.

The campaign launches today and coincides with National Doctor's Day - an annual observance aimed at appreciating physicians who help save lives everywhere.

"Operation Smile staff members are creating messages of encouragement, thanks and hope for medical professionals who are risking their own health to fight Covid-19. Staff are taking pictures holding those messages which are now posted on our various social media platforms," Magee added.

Lin heard about the campaign and appreciates the kind gesture. "It's great to have this kind of support because we're in a stressful situation. We are doing this despite our own concerns for the well-being of our families and friends. However, I do try to stay positive. This campaign helps me do just that," Linn concluded.

