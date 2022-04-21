Operation Song Expands Board of Directors with Four New Members

Fast-growing, innovative non-profit appoints several leaders to its Board to advance the charity's mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Song, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that pairs accomplished Nashville songwriters with the military community to help them tell their stories through song, announced it has added several leaders to its Board as part of an effort to grow the charity's reach.

"For the past decade, we have empowered veterans, active-duty military and their families to tell their stories and to express themselves through the process of songwriting. We have produced more than 1,000 songs, and there are many more stories to be told. Our Board members have strong ties to Music City and the U.S. military and all share our vision of helping the brave men and women who serve our country to be heard and to heal," said Bob Regan, songwriter and founder of Operation Song.

The Operation Song Board of Directors has recently expanded to include:

Mike Sistad : Sistad is Vice President of the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) in charge of its Nashville Membership team. A longtime ASCAP executive and songwriter advocate, he has signed top talent, including Chris Stapleton , Kelsea Ballerini , Old Dominion , and Carly Pearce . Mike was a musician before shifting to a business career.

In January of 2022, the Board also elected Bob Leonard as President of the Board. A U.S. Navy Desert Storm Veteran and a 20-year healthcare executive, clinician, and entrepreneur, Leonard's skill set includes management, startups, strategy, marketing, and business development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike, Storme, Jeff and Joe as Board members," said Leonard. "They bring a wealth of relevant knowledge and expertise to advance the mission of Operation Song. Given their track records and enthusiasm, I'm excited for them to help guide Operation Song into the future."

Other Board members include: Dennis Buchanan, Kevin Doherty, Ed Hardy, Gina Jackson, Danielle Lauber, Cindy Morgan, Debbie Radish-Respess, and Jason Rose. The charity is led by Mike Byer, a retired Army First Sergeant, OIF/OEF Veteran, musician, and songwriter.

About Operation Song

More than 1,000 songs have been produced since Nashville-based Operation Song began in 2012. Participants range from veterans of WWII to those currently serving in the military.

The organization was founded by Grammy and Dove Award-nominated songwriter Bob Regan. He's penned over 200 songs for critically acclaimed artists such as Keith Urban, Trisha Yearwood, Lee Greenwood, Reba McEntire, Hank Williams Jr., Randy Travis, Billy Ray Cyrus and more. Regan has scored 11 ASCAP Most Performed Song awards and continues to support the charity's focus to help raise awareness to the nation.

For more information on programs and ways to get involved, visit: operationsong.org , or download our app at: https://get.theapp.co/kjxn

