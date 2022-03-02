Operation "Ukraine Airlift" first shipment loaded and ready for take off!

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US-Ukraine Foundation announces today that Operation "Ukraine AirLIFT " has loaded its first shipment of medical supplies. With the generous donations from around the world, the Foundation was able to fund an airplane to get this shipment in the air and on its way to Poland for forward trucking into Ukraine. This first shipment is destined for the Military Hospital in Kyiv.

The Foundation is working with the Afya Foundation. Afya rescues unused medical supplies which would otherwise go into landfills. (more at: www.afyafoundation.org). Since 2008, Afya, has rescued and shipped supplies valued at more than $39 million to 79 countries.

Thank you to everyone who worked on this, but the job is not over. Now, we need the next shipment, and the next and the next. If you have medical goods to donate, please contact airlift@usukraine.org.

CONTACTS:

media@usukraine

marissa.roberge@afyafoundation

About the US-Ukraine Foundation

Since 1991, the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation (USUF), headquartered in Washington, D.C. with a permanent presence in Kyiv, has created and sustained numerous strategic programs and projects, having secured funding of nearly $50 million. The US-Ukraine Foundation is a non–governmental, 501(c)(3), which works to support the development of democracy, a free-market economy and human rights in Ukraine, and the strategic partnership between the U.S. and Ukraine.

About the Afya Foundation

Since 2008, the Afya Foundation has been fulfilling its mission to improve healthcare delivery in underserved communities around the world. Afya accomplishes this goal by coordinating with local medical professionals on the ground and facilitating customized shipments of rescued surplus medical supplies and equipment that improve local health systems. Our regional network of medical supply donors and volunteers enables Afya to meet immediate humanitarian needs in areas devastated by natural disaster or public health crises in tandem with our long-term programs to address chronic health disparities. Our expertise matching surplus to need, intimate knowledge of the supply chain, and nimble approach to achieving results, is backed by our impeccable reputation and numerous awards.

