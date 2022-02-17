OperationsInc Survey Reveals Fully Remote Workers Least Likely to be Job Hunting, Even as Most Do Not Feel Strongly Connected to Their Employer

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While more than half (56%) of U.S. workers say they will look for a new job in the next 12 months, fully remote workers are least likely to be actively job seeking, with only 26% currently looking for a new job vs 40% of hybrid (partially in-person, partially remote) workers and 33% of fully in-person workers. The higher likelihood of retention holds even as most (58%) fully remote workers do not feel strongly connected to their employer. These findings are according to OperationsInc's 2022 What Workers Want survey report, which uncovered what makes workers most likely to stay at or leave a company, what makes employees feel most connected to their employers, and what most influences candidates when considering a job offer.

Fully remote workers are least likely (26%) to be actively job seeking vs hybrid (40%) and in-person (33%) workers.

"Employees in 2022 want control over their work arrangements, robust training opportunities, and supportive communication from leadership," said David Lewis, OperationsInc CEO. "As our survey results show, employees who don't find these at their current job are willing to walk away and find new employers."

Additional findings from the survey of 1,000 U.S. workers show that:

Hybrid workers are simultaneously the most likely to feel "strongly connected" to their employers (60%) and the most likely to be job-seeking this year (64%). Hybrid workers are also almost twice as likely (21%) to say their top reason for looking for a new job is more flexibility/remote work vs fully in-person workers (12%).

Hybrid workers are also almost twice as likely (21%) to say their top reason for looking for a new job is more flexibility/remote work vs fully in-person workers (12%). More than half (51%) of working parents, including 61% of working fathers, say they would be willing to take a pay cut to increase or retain flexible/remote work arrangements vs 28% of non-parents.

vs 28% of non-parents. Opportunities for training and development play a role for most workers (85%) when considering a job offer , with more than half (56%) saying it would "strongly influence" their decision.

, with more than half (56%) saying it would "strongly influence" their decision. Two-way communication strongly influences workers' connection with their employer. Employees who say their employer has not asked to them share their thoughts and concerns in the last 12 months were more than twice as likely (38%) to say they do not feel connected to their employer vs workers who had been asked (14%).

To learn more about OperationsInc's 2022 What Workers Want: The Workplace Qualities That Have the Biggest Impact on Recruiting and Retention survey and view additional findings, download the full report and register for its live companion webinar.

About OperationsInc

OperationsInc provides scalable, reliable HR, Recruiting, Training, and Payroll & HRIS Technology outsourcing services. With more than 20 years in business and as one of the largest HR consultancy firms in the United States, OperationsInc has served more than 1,800 companies across 70 industries. Our end-to-end portfolio of services is fully customizable and easily scalable as business needs change. We serve as an extension of our clients, offering professional guidance, providing essential functions, and designing tailored, effective solutions for nonprofits and companies of all sizes, at every stage of growth. Learn more at www.operationsinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/operationsinc-survey-reveals-fully-remote-workers-least-likely-to-be-job-hunting-even-as-most-do-not-feel-strongly-connected-to-their-employer-301484128.html

SOURCE OPERATIONSINC