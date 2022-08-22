Ophelia Appoints Lon Binder as Chief Technology Officer to Increase Investment in Technology

Binder will work to guide Ophelia through its next phase of growth, as it elevates its best in class technology

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ophelia , digital provider of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder (OUD), today announced the expansion of both its executive team and technological capabilities with the appointment of Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Lon Binder. Former CTO of Cityblock Health, Binder brings a wealth of knowledge and in-depth experience in health equity and technology to Ophelia, to enhance both the patient and clinical experiences that Ophelia provides.

Binder's appointment comes as Ophelia continues to scale beyond its start-up phase and works to foster its best-in-class tech and product organization. In addition to spearheading product enhancements, Binder will work to improve electronic medical records that incorporate patient data compliant with Medicare/Medicaid standards to enhance clinical decisions. As CTO, Binder will also manage a team of product designers and engineers who will support this work and further technological growth for Ophelia.

"Lon is an experienced technology leader with a rare combination of vision, creativity, heart, and drive." Zack Gray, co-founder and CEO of Ophelia said. "We couldn't have found a better match for our mission, culture, and team. We're extremely proud to work with him and to build the core technology together that will power the future of addiction treatment."

Binder brings robust experience across technology and health equity spaces to his new role at Ophelia. He most recently acted as the CTO at Cityblock Health, a company that serves over 100,000 Medicaid Members across six states through in-clinic, at-home, emergency response and telemedical care. Prior to Cityblock, Binder served as CTO at Warby Parker for over seven years, where he built multiple award-winning mobile apps, opened 125 retail stores, developed a healthcare practice with 65 optometry offices, and launched an FDA-approved, consumer medical device. Binder has also served on the board of several non-profits and worked as an advisor to organizations of all sizes, from startups to Fortune-500 companies, in addition to founding Broadway Bandwidth, a company bringing fiber and fixed wireless to customers without access to high speed internet.

"Rarely have there been companies that seek to make the lives of so many people meaningfully better, while also being focused around treating patients with a top-tier consumer experience. That is Ophelia Health," said Lon Binder. "Simultaneously, Ophelia is raising the bar for the practicing team of employees and partners to work towards providing meaningful treatment options to the millions of Americans suffering from Opioid Use Disorder."

About Ophelia

Ophelia is a digital provider of medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder (OUD), committed to making evidence-based treatment universally accessible. Its mission is to remove barriers for the 80% of Americans with OUD who are unable to access care and the 50,000+ MAT-licensed clinicians who are unable to treat patients due to a lack of infrastructure, training, and support. At its core is the Ophelia Care Model, a team-based clinical model and software platform developed by leading experts in addiction medicine and psychiatry. Ophelia is licensed to provide care in 36 states and contracted with Medicaid, Medicare, and Commercial insurers covering 85 million American lives.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ophelia-appoints-lon-binder-as-chief-technology-officer-to-increase-investment-in-technology-301609380.html

SOURCE Ophelia/ Mission North