OPIM to launch Heqi Global Absolute Return Fund SP with Qijian Global Investment Management

HONG KONG, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OP Investment Management ("OPIM"), Asia's leading hedge fund platform, is partnering with Qijian Global Investment Management to launch Heqi Global Absolute Return Fund SP (the "Fund"), which is Cayman-domiciled and for professional investors only.

Managed by Tianyang Li, the fund focuses on the China A-Shares market, harnessing fundamental and market data to apply statistical arbitrage models for medium to high frequency long positions. Meanwhile, it seeks to minimize systematic risks by hedging swaps and index futures. Industry unrestricted, the strategy's holding period for equities and futures can range from a few seconds to as long as a few weeks.

Mr. Li has over 6 years of quant trading and investment experience. Before launching the Fund, he was Partner and Head of Trading at Shanghai Qijian Asset Management, responsible for managing the equities portfolio and supervising the research team. Tianyang holds a bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Materials Chemistry from Peking University and a Master's degree in Computational Finance from Purdue University.

"China's arbitrage opportunities are relatively untapped compared to more efficient global markets. Moving forward the options market is expanding, providing for a catalyst for even more opportunities," Mr. Li said. "Our strategy seeks to minimize market risk due to our shorter holding periods and proprietary risk overlay, including factor controls to protect gains, even in most volatile periods."

"China's ongoing liberalization of its capital markets presents one of the most exciting opportunity sets in recent history," Alvin Fan, Chief Executive Officer of OP Investment Management emphasized. "Qijian's team is a proxy for offshore institutional investors looking to capture this growing space. We're thrilled to be launching Tianyang's fund."

About OP Investment Management Ltd.

OPIM is a leading Hong Kong based asset management company established and licensed since 2004 with Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") to carry out Type 4 (advising on securities) and 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) (the "HK SFO"). The company is also a member of the Oriental Patron Financial Group and associate of OP Financial Investments Ltd. (Hong Kong publicly listed 1140.HK). OPIM partners with emerging managers to develop innovative strategies for institutional and professional investors. OPIM's institutional fund platform attracts both managers and investors from around the world working with the industry's best business partners in alternative asset management.

About the Oriental Patron Financial Group

Founded in 1993, Oriental Patron Financial Group is an independent financial services group based and fully licensed in Hong with the Hong Kong Securities and futures Commission (the "SFC"). Oriental Patron provides a diverse range of financial securities from Advisory to Investing, Financing to Securities and Research.

