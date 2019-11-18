OPIM Wins the Best Hedge Fund Platform of 2019

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OP Investment Management ("OPIM"), Asia's leading hedge fund platform is presented the Best Hedge Fund Platform by HFM Week under the Asia Services Awards for 2019.

This comes as OPIM's third win after 2016 and 2017 and the fourth consecutive nomination from HFM Week. In 2019, OPIM launched 8 funds in an otherwise challenging market, now representing 27 funds on the platform. OPIM continues to support emerging and expansionary hedge fund managers in Asia, providing a suite of services across settlement, risk managemet, reporting, compliance, marketing and licensing application while managers focus on building their track record.

"I'm very proud of our team, who've worked incredibly hard this year to bring new managers to the market," Alvin Fan, Chief Executive Officer of OPIM added, "which highlights the continued growth in both Asian talent and global appetite for yield. As the industry continues to mature, we're working with both established Asian allocators and those new to the region to source the next generation of money managers. Our partners in the prime brokerage, legal, and administration fields have been vital to our acheivements and we share this award with everyone whose supported us over the last 15 years."

About OP Investment Management Ltd.

OPIM is a leading Hong Kong based asset management company established and licensed since 2004 with Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") to carry out Type 4 (advising on securities) and 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) (the "HK SFO"). The company is also a member of the Oriental Patron Financial Group and associate of OP Financial Investments Ltd. (Hong Kong publicly listed 1140.HK). OPIM partners with emerging managers to develop innovative strategies for institutional and professional investors. OPIM's institutional fund platform attracts both managers and investors from around the world working with the industry's best business partners in alternative asset management.

Website: www.opim.com.hk

About the Oriental Patron Financial Group

Founded in 1993, Oriental Patron Financial Group is an independent financial services group based and fully licensed in Hong with the Hong Kong Securities and futures Commission (the "SFC"). Oriental Patron provides a diverse range of financial securities from Advisory to Investing, Financing to Securities and Research.

Disclaimer

This document is issued by OP Investment Management Limited ("OPIM"). This document, and the website of OPIM (www.opim.com.hk) has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. This document is solely for information purposes and is not intended as an offer, a solicitation of offer or a recommendation, to deal in shares of securities or any financial instruments. Past performance and the predictions, projections, or forecasts on the economy, securities markets or the economic trends of the markets are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of OPIM, any funds managed by OPIM, or any future funds to be launched under the Sunrise SPC Platform. Information herein is believed to be reliable at time of publication but OPIM does not warrant its completeness or accuracy and is not responsible for error of facts or opinion nor shall be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. Any opinion or estimate contained in this document may subject to change without notice. This document may not be published, circulated, reproduced or distributed without the prior written consent of OPIM.

