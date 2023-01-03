OPIM Wins the Best hedge fund platform of 2022

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OP Investment Management ("OPIM"), Asia's leading hedge fund platform, was voted the Best Hedge Fund Platform at the HFM Asian Services Awards 2022 on 30th November 2022. Year-on-year, the HFM Intelligence Asian Services Awards recognizes and rewards hedge fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovative product development, and strong and sustainable business growth over the past 12 months.

This is OPIM's sixth win and its seventh successive nomination. In 2022, OPIM launched 9 funds, including strategies such as Equity Long Short/Long Bias, special thematic, private debt, and two very unique strategies: advising its first digital assets fund followed by Asia's first revenue-based financing fund –MCI Connect. These were launched in an otherwise challenging market. OPIM now advises or manages 33 funds with AUM/AUA USD 1.5 billion on the platform.

OPIM is committed to supporting Asia's emerging and expansionary hedge fund managers and offers a suite of services across settlement, risk management, reporting, compliance, marketing, and regulatory infrastructure, enabling managers to focus on building their track record.

Alvin Fan, CEO comments, "We feel humbled considering the close competition this year. The team has worked very hard in 2022 to support more pan-Asian strategies and digital assets."

Moving forward, OPIM intends to expand its offering through additional Asian funds. It has also acquired its QFI license in preparation for the PRC reopening of both its economy and commodities markets.

"Despite an overly bearish narrative on China, we are increasing our resources in preparation for an acceleration in the Great Bay Area plans and liberalization of the commodities and futures market. Having both the QFI license and the expertise in cross-border asset management, OPIM is poised to support global institutions looking to participate locally."

About OP Investment Management Ltd.

OPIM is a leading Hong Kong based asset management company established and licensed since 2004 with Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") to carry out Type 4 (advising on securities) and 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) (the "HK SFO"). The company is also a member of the Oriental Patron Financial Group and associate of OP Financial Investments Ltd. (Hong Kong publicly listed 1140.HK). OPIM partners with emerging managers to develop innovative strategies for institutional and professional investors. OPIM's institutional fund platform attracts both managers and investors from around the world working with the industry's best business partners in alternative asset management.

About the Oriental Patron Financial Group

Founded in 1993, Oriental Patron Financial Group is an independent financial services group based and fully licensed in Hong with the Hong Kong Securities and futures Commission (the "SFC"). Oriental Patron provides a diverse range of financial securities from Advisory to Investing, Financing to Securities and Research.

For more information, please contact:

OP Investment Management Ltd

Tel: (852) 2916 9233

Fax: (852) 2916 9223

E-mail: info@opim.com.hk

Website: www.opim.com.hk

