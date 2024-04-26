|
26.04.2024 11:21:00
Opinion: 10 Figures That Show Tesla Is Completely Uninvestable Right Now
Earlier this week, the most-influential electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer on the planet, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), lifted the proverbial hood on its much-anticipated first-quarter operating results.For years, Tesla has been the EV company that legacy automakers and EV pure plays have envied. It successfully built itself from the ground up to mass production, with nearly 1.85 million EVs produced last year. It's also the only pure-play EV company that's generating a recurring profit, based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Assuming the company is profitable on a GAAP basis in 2024, it'll mark its fifth consecutive year in the black.But in spite of its first-mover advantages and historic outperformance of the benchmark S&P 500 over the trailing decade, Tesla's first-quarter operating results drove home (yes, more auto puns) just how uninvestable it is right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!