Opinion: Buy This Growth Stock to Beat the S&P 500 in 2027

Despite a recent bout of volatility, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) stock market index has returned almost 10% in 2026. However, investors who bought DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) stock at the start of this year would be sitting on a gain of 65% instead (as of the market close on Nov. 10).

DigitalOcean is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services, which businesses use to develop and deploy chatbots, agents, and other applications. The company's revenue growth is accelerating thanks to soaring demand for its AI Native Cloud platform, and management expects the momentum to continue in 2027.

Following a recent correction, DigitalOcean stock is now trading at a relatively attractive valuation, which could set the stage for another blistering return next year. Here's why I think it will crush the S&P 500.

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