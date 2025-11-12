Palantir Aktie
Opinion: Palantir CEO Alex Karp's Rant About Short-Sellers Completely Misses the Mark
For much of the last three years, Wall Street and investors have been entranced by the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Empowering software and systems with the tools to make split-second decisions, and allowing these systems to become more efficient at their tasks over time, all without the need for human oversight, is a game changer. It's why the analysts at PwC project a $15.7 trillion global addressable market for AI by 2030 in a report they call Sizing the Prize.While graphics processing unit (GPU) kingpin Nvidia has received most of the glory in the AI space, an argument can be made that AI data mining specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has supplanted Wall Street's largest publicly traded company as the hottest AI stock. Since 2023 began, shares of Palantir had skyrocketed by 2,670%, as of the closing bell on Nov. 7.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
