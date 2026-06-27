Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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27.06.2026 21:15:00
Opinion: Pfizer Is a Fantastic Dividend Stock for Income Investors to Buy Right Now
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is offering dividend investors a huge 6.9% yield. To put that into perspective, the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has a tiny 1% yield right now, and the average pharmaceutical stock's yield is 1.6%. Dividend lovers will clearly find Pfizer's yield attractive. However, that lofty yield is also a sign that this pharmaceutical company is deeply out of favor on Wall Street. If you have a long-term investment approach that allows you to practice what I call time arbitrage, you may want to consider buying this high-yield drugmaker. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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