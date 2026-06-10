Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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10.06.2026 11:06:00
Opinion: SpaceX Stock Will Initially Soar, but Its Smoke-and-Mirror Optics Won't Last Beyond 2 Months
The most anticipated event of the year is now just two days away. On June 12, Elon Musk's SpaceX will go public and shatter the previous record for the largest-ever initial public offering (IPO).The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), Nasdaq-100, and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) have soared ahead of SpaceX's debut. This nearly $1.8 trillion company combines two of Wall Street's hottest trends (artificial intelligence (AI) and the space economy) with a CEO (Musk) who successfully turned Tesla into a trillion-dollar business.But the impending SpaceX IPO is historic in more ways than one. Longstanding index inclusion criteria were rewritten ahead of this monumental debut -- and these changes are sending ripples through Wall Street.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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