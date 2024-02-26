|
26.02.2024 11:21:00
Opinion: The Tesla Growth Story Is Officially Dead
Few trends have captivated the attention of investors over the past five years quite like the electric-vehicle (EV) revolution. That's because there are big dollar signs attached to the global growth of EVs. Based on a report released last year by Fortune Business Insights, worldwide EV sales are expected to grow by nearly 18% annually between 2022 and 2030, ultimately reaching close to $1.6 trillion by 2030.Though a lot of companies are vying for their piece of the ever-growing EV market share pie, it's Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) that's ridden its first-mover advantages to outsize returns.Image source: Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!