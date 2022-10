Opinion: These Will Be the 2 Largest Stocks by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Apple is currently the world's largest company, with a market capitalization of over $2.3 trillion, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the technology giant cede its position to other fast-growing companies that are operating in disruptive areas by the end of the decade.Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, are two companies that have the potential to become the two largest companies in the world by 2030. Both companies should be able to sustain their terrific growth for a long time thanks to massive opportunities in the electric vehicle (EV) and the semiconductor markets.Let's take a closer look at the reasons why Tesla and TSMC have the potential to become the largest stocks by 2030.Continue reading