Opinion: These Will Be the 5 Biggest Stocks by 2030

Only seven years ago, AT&T and General Electric were the eighth- and ninth-largest American companies by market cap, respectively. Today, AT&T has fallen to 81st, while General Electric is 65th. A lot can happen in only seven years.So, which American companies will hold the top five spots in 2030? Here's how I see it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel