Opinion: These Will Be the 5 Largest Stocks by 2030

At the beginning of 2010, the largest stock by market cap that traded on a U.S. stock exchange was an oil producer. Only two tech stocks ranked in the top five. It's a much different story today. All five of the biggest stocks focus largely if not completely on technology. Will the future hold even greater surprises? Maybe, but I don't think so. These will be the five largest stocks by 2030, in my opinion.Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the biggest company in the world today with a market cap of $2.7 trillion. I expect it to hold onto this top spot through 2030 and likely beyond.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel