06.08.2024 10:44:00
Opinion: This Is the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now
The best artificial intelligence (AI) stock to buy right now is an incredibly hot topic. Some may argue that it's Nvidia; others may prefer Microsoft. While there are merits to both arguments, I prefer a different AI company.Like most AI businesses, my top pick isn't 100% focused on AI; it's all part of a larger strategy. Furthermore, without Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), none of the AI technologies would be possible. Luckily for investors, TSMC just went on sale, and now could be the perfect time to add some shares to your portfolio.Taiwan Semiconductor is the leading contract chip manufacturer, which means it's a chip fabrication shop. Its clients (among them Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, AMD, and practically any other tech company you can think of) provide Taiwan Semi with a design, and then it fabricates the chip. This is a vital partnership, as many tech companies lack the capital or experience to produce these chips.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
