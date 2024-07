Opinion: This Nvidia Forecast All but Confirms That the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bubble Will Burst Sooner Rather Than Later

During the mid-1990s, the arrival of the internet opened new doors for corporate America and altered its growth trajectory forever. But for more than a quarter of a century, professional and everyday investors have been pondering which transformative innovation would be next to rival what the internet did for businesses. Artificial intelligence (AI) appears to be the anointed answer to this long-standing query.With AI, software and systems oversee tasks that would previously have been assigned to humans. What gives AI such broad-reaching potential -- PwC believes artificial intelligence can add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030 -- is the capacity for software and systems to learn and evolve without human intervention.Although AI stocks have been virtually unstoppable over the last 18 months, a shift in AI euphoria may be brewing, with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) being the culprit behind it.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool